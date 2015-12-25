Janet Jackson will be making important changes to her Unbreakable World Tour for the sake of her health. The singer revealed her decision to postpone the concerts in a Facebook announcement on December 24.
Citing a recommendation for immediate surgery made by her doctor, Jackson will be taking a hiatus until spring of next year. She did not go into detail about what kind of procedures she will be having, and has stated that this status update will be her only comment.
However, fans who've already purchased tickets need not fret. All performance dates will be rescheduled. Jackson also promises in her note that current ticket holders "will be honored in a special way" when the revised schedule is ready.
The tour was meant to promote Unbreakable, Jackson's first studio album in seven years. This is not the first time she was forced to put her plans on hold: Production for the tour was also halted back in July. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer made an emergency trip to Brazil to be with her father, who was recovering from a stroke.
