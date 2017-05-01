The mega-popular play Hamilton is about to hit the streets of London, and Riz Ahmed's name is starting to be attached to the project, which is probably the most exciting news we have heard all day. In January, the first set of cast members for the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton was announced and featured a slew of talented names in the London theater circuit. But one role (the most important role) has yet to be announced: Alexander Hamilton. And Ahmed would be absolutely fantastic and unexpected in the role. He'd also become a verifiable triple threat.
Ahmed appearing in Hamilton is a match made in heaven if you think about it. The rising star had quite a successful past year with key roles in The Night Of, Star Wars: Rogue One, and Girls, to name a few big moments. He also was included on Time's 100 Most Influential People list for his acting abilities, dedication to immigration rights, and side hustle as a rapper. Needless to say, if you're not already low-key obsessed with Ahmed, then you're about to be.
So, other than the sheer desire to see Ahmed up there on stage as the name and face of Hamilton in a play about immigration, freedom, and individuality, why should this Hollywood star be cast as one of the most sought after roles in Broadway? Well, we have all the answers right here. You'd be surprised at how many clues there are have been that Ahmed will appear in Miranda's show, and how many times Ahmed's proven that he's the perfect fit.