Even if you're not a trained mixologist with unlimited access to Bourbon and bitters, there's still something particularly exciting about cocktailing, experimenting, and being in charge of your own creation — a concept that often trickles into beauty, too. In fact, more and more brands are doctoring up new eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, face creams, and more that draw inspiration from behind the bar. And now, Rimmel London is getting in the action.
The brand's spanking-new volumizing mascara, which launches today at Target, is getting the same treatment as a gin martini: shaken, not stirred. That's right, you're supposed to whip the tube up and down like it's a Polaroid picture; it's even designed to look like a fancy cocktail shaker if you still didn't get the hint.
But the unconventional package design is more than just cute; it also keeps the flexible combo of waxes and waters inside the cylinder fresh. Whenever you feel the cream formula getting a little tacky or dry, you give the bottle a shake and it feels like new mascara all over again. Yes, we tried it and it really works — meaning our mascara will now actually last until the very last drop. That's our kind of happy hour.
