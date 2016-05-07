Body-Product Cocktailing For Every Annoying Skin Concern

According to a few mixologists we know, the best cocktails are greater than the sum of their parts. And since cocktails make everything a lot more fun, we decided to apply the same concept to how we use our skin-care products.
Like the ingredients in a great mixed drink, the products ahead stand on their own, but pack a far more potent punch when combined. Applied in the right order, the proper medley of moisturizers, creams, and gels can enhance and augment one another — helping eradicate, or at least lessen, a variety of persistent skin issues.
You might have tried product cocktailing on your face in the past, but this time we're talking about the skin below the neck. We'll avoid a body-shot joke here and instead introduce the experts who helped us craft these unique recipes.
We asked two top dermatologists — Jody Levine, MD, and Jessica Weiser, MD — to play bartender to some common beauty woes. They result? Several product cocktails that just might help you buckle down on bacne or put a stop to dry, scaly legs.
Keep on reading for 10 pressing skin concerns and the best fix-it cocktail for each — none of which require an Uber ride home.
