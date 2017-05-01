Of the many reasons we love ASOS, there's the fact that the British retailer goes all in on nostalgic trends. Whether it's comically long jeans or puka shell necklaces, the trendy threads purveyor is on the comeback beat, whether it's well-received by shoppers or put into question by social media. Its latest revival, though, will make '90s film fans rejoice — not only because it brings back one of the iconic fashion moments in film, but because ASOS went straight to the source to recreate it.
The uncanny resemblance between the Hunza G for ASOS dress at left and Julia Roberts' costume from Pretty Woman was first noticed by Jezebel's Kara Brown — on Twitter, of course, where all great fashion moments go viral. Well, the similarities aren't purely coincidental: The London-based label, which was founded in 1984 as simply Hunza by designer Peter Meadows, rose to prominence because of that film. Roberts' character, Vivian Ward, wore the namesake Hunza dress in the film, and the two-toned, cut-out minidress became an instant sensation, forevermore considered one of the most instantly-recognizable style moments in cinematic history.
Nowadays, the brand is helmed by Georgiana Huddart, who worked with Meadows to revamp the label and pivot it more towards more sportswear. (A big highlight of the new Hunza G offerings is actually its swimwear selection.) But its '80s and '90s party-dress roots are still very much present: There's plenty of bold colorblocking, cutouts, and knits in its latest collections, even if it's channeled onto one-pieces rather than bodycon silhouettes. Hunza G was nonetheless willing to bring back the style that started it all for its collaboration with ASOS.
"The Hunza G line is super sexy and has one foot deep in the '80s, creating a swim & resort collection with a nod to popular culture, that our customer will love," a representative for ASOS told Refinery29. "The range includes hero designs such a piece which celebrates the dress worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, made from the iconic seersucker textured lycra, it's super stretchy and hugs the body in all the right places."
The eight-piece capsule, which is exclusive to the U.K.-based e-commerce site, features mostly swim pieces, fashioned out of the brand's signature crinkle fabric. One of the styles is the aptly-titled Iconic Mini Beach Dress. For $215, you can recreate Ward's two-piece, ring-embellished look and achieve peak '90s nostalgia. Take it from Behati Prinsloo: It makes for a great Halloween get-up.
This story has been updated with a statement from ASOS.
