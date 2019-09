We've said it before , and we'll say it again: Shopping online is a skill. It's always a gamble to put your time and money into something that may or may not return the investment. And ordering jeans from an e-comm is probably the hardest purchase to get right. Back in May, we saw the internet lose its biscuits over a case of online shopping gone awry, when a customer in the U.K. found a pair of really, really, really long skinny jeans in his mailbox instead of your run-of-the-mill crotch-huggers. But the jeans are back again...and they're still just as comical to look at.Self-proclaimed "Jesus Man," singer, and young dad Micah Berteau is the latest befuddled recipient of the retailer's S uper Skinny Longline Stacker Jeans . When Berteau ordered what he thought were the latest fad in meggings (that's man jeggings, by the way), the California native didn't realize the jeans would be so damn long. They're meant to be scrunched, of course, but as you can see in his roast below, they look pretty silly pre-pull-up. But to be fair, the jeans do say "stacker" in the item name, and the brand offers several photographs of the jeans in action, all from different angles.So, maybe Berteau and his fellow online shopping survivors could stand to read the fine print (and then some) next time. Nevertheless, we're a bit surprised that the jeans are still on sale, since the general consensus from customers seems to be: "Wait, huh?!" One thing's for sure: At least somebody's buying them.