We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Shopping online is a skill. It's always a gamble to put your time and money into something that may or may not return the investment. And ordering jeans from an e-comm is probably the hardest purchase to get right. Back in May, we saw the internet lose its biscuits over a case of online shopping gone awry, when a customer in the U.K. found a pair of really, really, really long skinny jeans in his mailbox instead of your run-of-the-mill crotch-huggers. But the jeans are back again...and they're still just as comical to look at.
Self-proclaimed "Jesus Man," singer, and young dad Micah Berteau is the latest befuddled recipient of the retailer's Super Skinny Longline Stacker Jeans. When Berteau ordered what he thought were the latest fad in meggings (that's man jeggings, by the way), the California native didn't realize the jeans would be so damn long. They're meant to be scrunched, of course, but as you can see in his roast below, they look pretty silly pre-pull-up. But to be fair, the jeans do say "stacker" in the item name, and the brand offers several photographs of the jeans in action, all from different angles.
So, maybe Berteau and his fellow online shopping survivors could stand to read the fine print (and then some) next time. Nevertheless, we're a bit surprised that the jeans are still on sale, since the general consensus from customers seems to be: "Wait, huh?!" One thing's for sure: At least somebody's buying them.
.@ASOS_HeretoHelp got my jeans from y'all today. Is this a joke?? These are NOT 32/32 jeans. I placed 32/32s next to them for reference 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/A6CVaJRPHG— Micah Berteau (@MicahBerteau) December 14, 2016
A customer service account called @ASOS_HereToHelp replied to one of the customers, explaining, "The ASOS Super Skinny Stacker jeans are a new menswear style which are cut longer than standard length to allow a gathered hem." We've reached out to the brand for further comment on the ongoing saga of these ultra-lengthy blues. As for Berteau and his exceptionally confusing denim situation? He hopes his viral tweet will send him to the Ellen show (which, honestly, we could totally see happening).
You know how the old adage goes: Not all heroes wear capes. Some just wear incredibly, comically long jeans. Until we hear back, we're going to continue reading some of these reactions, because even the brand's help account is getting in on the fun. That, and perhaps order our own pair of jeans with an unbelievably extra, world-record-worthy inseam to test out on our next snorkeling excursion. Because wouldn't these look great with a pair of flippers?
