How The Creator Of Your Favorite Parody Account Became A Voice For Teen Girls

But you’ve made a pretty good choice. Your most recent brush with fame was the Jared Kushner letter. I think everyone is more involved in politics maybe than they were previously thanks to this election. Is politics something you’re interested in writing about, or did that come from a personal place?

"I am not a politics writer. I just don’t think I have the training or the knowledge base that the brilliant politics writers do. But there are things that I’m incredibly passionate about and just have to say. I even remember the weekend before I wrote that open letter, I was getting horrible harassment. I was so angry, I was flipping through it, it was like a magma pit of bubbling hate and rage. That whole weekend I was like, I’m gonna write a letter. I’m going to write a letter to Jared Kushner. I’m going to write a letter to my boss. And my boyfriend was like, 'Are you sure you want to do that?' I honestly had blinders on. I was not thinking of the consequences, I was not thinking that anyone would even notice or care. I was just like, I have to write this."