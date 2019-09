Lucy Hale Loves Reese Witherspoon, But Won't Be Drinking Wine With Her Anytime Soon

In an interview with the beauty site Byrdie, the actress opened up about why she quit drinking and adopted a new outlook on socializing. "I tried really hard to be the social butterfly,” she told the site. "Becoming a part of this popular show … everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes." And it sounds like she pinpointed a lot of those mistakes to a certain party scene. "I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible. I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?" In terms of the going out all night and drinking? She has "no interest" in it.