In case you missed it, Pretty Little Liars will soon be no more. While some of us are in denial about the imminent ending to Freeform’s hit show, the rest of us look forward to finally learning the identity of Uber A.
On the heels of the final season — which premieres Tuesday, April 18 — Hollywood Life spoke with Lucy Hale who plays Aria on the popular show. Naturally the 27-year-old has successfully fielded many questions about the one query on everyone’s mind. However, while Hale didn’t make any major reveals, she did give us a glimpse into the final season.
So far we know that Aria is going dark. “You’ll see a dark side of Aria," she said. "I was so excited because they finally gave Aria something really dark to do. So these last 10 episodes are my favorite, at least for Aria." Hale said fans will "see a not so nice side of her. She may or may not betray her friends. So it was cool to get to do something a little different.”
Thanks to a suspect photo of a veil, fans expect to see a wedding this season. However if there’s actually a wedding, Hale wasn't quick to divulge details. When asked about the photo in question, she said, “I don’t know what they’re talking about. I can’t say anything.”
Though she did open up about the season as a whole and ultimately confirmed that wedding. “...Usually with our finales, we leave fans hanging. But this time, we leave everyone satisfied. Of course, there may be some new questions, but you’ll get the answers you’ve been looking for," she said to Hollywood Life. "It’s long, too. It’s two-hours, so there’s a lot that happens. And there’s a wedding.”
Aha! So there is a wedding.
We also know that Aria will betray her friends this season. So between that tidbit and Hale confessing that Aria will be tapping into her dark side, surely this means she could be A.D., right? When asked whether that was the case Hale simply responded, “Possibly.”
Talk about a teaser. At least we know this half of the season will be much more "murder-y," unfortunately we're still in the dark about who's doing the murdering.
