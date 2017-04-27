Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is pregnant! The reality star announced the happy news in an Instagram post Wednesday.
"Times a changin' y'all! Baby ?GIRL? Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!" Eubanks wrote on Instagram, along with the heart emoji. She shared a sweet image of herself and her husband, Jason Wimberly, holding an ultrasound photo and a giant pink balloon to indicate the baby's sex.
Wimberly and Eubanks married in April 2014, and the baby will be their first child. Wimberly is a doctor in Charleston, where Southern Charm is based. (Eubanks' husband prefers not to appear on the show.)
As People notes, Eubanks discussed the possibility of having kids in the show's third season, when she visited a therapist about her fear of having children. In 2015, the star told Wetpaint that her husband was "more ready than I am" to have kids.
"Before we got engaged, I sat down with him and said, I have no desire to have a child right now, there might be a big possibility I might never want to have a child, I just want to make sure you're not going to leave me if I don't give you a kid," Eubanks told Wetpaint of her husband at the time. "And he told me he would not, so let's hope he sticks to that."
It looks like things have changed for the couple since then — they're both grinning ear to ear in the Instagram photo. I just hope their child shares her mom's love of Chick-fil-A.
