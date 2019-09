Here are the details: You can score $4 off the price of any Revlon mascara this coming Sunday, April 30. If we're crunching numbers here, that'll bring the cost down by half, which is basically a BOGO deal. (And you know we can't pass up anything that keeps us on budget for the month.) All you have to do is go the brand’s Facebook or Instagram, print off the coupon , and bring it into any drugstore to get the deal — it’s that easy. The only caveat is that this deal is only good for one day, but when it comes to savings, we'll take all that we can get.