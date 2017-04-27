Last year, drugstore staple Revlon replaced every mascara in the brand’s line with a new and improved collection. It wasn't just the packaging that got a sleek makeover, but the formulas did, too. Each one focused on five key lash benefits: volume, length, volume and length, clump-free, and all-in-one, so you could create any lash look that you wanted. Sounds pretty great, right? Well, yes, but the problem is that stocking up on tubes of mascara can burn a hole in your wallet, fast. Which is why we were particularly excited to find out that the cosmetics company is holding a huge sale this weekend that will make you — and your lashes — very, very happy.
Here are the details: You can score $4 off the price of any Revlon mascara this coming Sunday, April 30. If we're crunching numbers here, that'll bring the cost down by half, which is basically a BOGO deal. (And you know we can't pass up anything that keeps us on budget for the month.) All you have to do is go the brand’s Facebook or Instagram, print off the coupon, and bring it into any drugstore to get the deal — it’s that easy. The only caveat is that this deal is only good for one day, but when it comes to savings, we'll take all that we can get.
Now for the hard part: refraining from buying them all.
