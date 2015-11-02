If you're a devotee of Revlon Grow Luscious or Lash Potion — it might be time to update your desert-island product. In a pretty bold move, Revlon is slowly phasing out every last one of its mascaras and replacing them with one streamlined, five-piece portfolio this month. The new collection cuts through the clutter and delivers on five key lash benefits: volume, length, volume and length, clump-free, and all-in-one. (Plus black, blackest-black, blackened-brown shades and waterproof options for almost all.)
Other brands like Buxom and Eyeko have also jumped on the bespoke mascara trend — and considering how personal mascara is and how confusing all the options can be — we're totally on board with it. Click ahead to see the new Revlon collection in its entirety and if you're shedding a few tears over losing your go-to mascara in the revamp, you'll also find some suggestions for replacing it.
