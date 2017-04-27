What do Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, Jourdan Dunn, Michael Buble, Nina Dobrev, and Tommy Lee reportedly all have in common? Not much, except for their shared love of GlamGlow. It is the great Hollywood unifier.
A-listers aren’t the only ones who can’t get enough of the L.A.-based brand’s cult-favorite face masks. More than seven years after its launch, the original YouthMud Tinglexfoliate Treatment — the transformative, tingling clay mask-on-crack that kicked off the craze — remains one of Sephora’s top-selling products of all time. It’s no wonder why: Nothing brightens, tightens, exfoliates, and rejuvenates quite like a 10-minute fling with the industry’s favorite “facial in a jar.”
Because having one insanely popular product clearly wasn’t enough, GlamGlow’s creators — husband-and-wife team Glenn and Shannon Dellimore — have expanded the line over the past few years to include not just a mask for every need (firming, hydrating, brightening, zit-zapping, to name a few) but moisturizers, cleansers, tinted balms, and plumping lip treatments, too. They’re all great, and they all share the same flashy, luxe theme that makes every product feel very… well, Hollywood.
Of course, movie star-quality skin rarely comes cheap: The masks will set you back $69 for a relatively small 1.7 oz jar. But if you act fast — between now and May 1, to be more specific — you can score all the GlamGlow your heart desires for 25% off the original price. That brings each one down to $51.75, which still isn’t cheap, but hey, when it comes to discounts on the high-end products we love, we take what we can get.
