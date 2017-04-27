Introducing The One-Stop Shop For All Things Natural Beauty

Once you realize how harmful some ingredients can be for your skin, it's hard to ignore that harsh reality the next time you pick up a jar of face cream at the store. We've totally been there, and as a result have been trying to be more eco-conscious — you know, like Emma Watson. And little did we know there's one trendy spot that has all our natural beauty needs under one roof: Credo Beauty.
With only four brick-and-mortar shops in the U.S., the buzz of Credo flies right under the radar for non-organic beauty lovers. But if you're ready to deep dive into natural brands that have an ingredients list you can actually pronounce, this is your place. The selection includes the likes of W3LL People, Indie Lee, Trilogy, and more, that will make you feel good about stocking your entire medicine cabinet.
Click ahead to check out the best new skin-care products to hit the website site this month. But before you whip out your credit card, know that you may be tempted to shop until you hit your limit.