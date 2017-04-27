Hermione Granger & Ginny Weasley Reunited Last Night

You can leave Hogwarts, but Hogwarts won't leave you. (And, really, why would you want it to?)
The Tribeca Film Festival witnessed a Harry Potter reunion during last night's premiere of Emma Watson's new film, The Circle. The screening drew stars like Tom Hanks, Karen Gillan, and Matthew Perry, but it was none other than Bonnie Wright, forever and ever Ginny Weasley, who turned the most heads.
Watson, who famously played Ginny's fellow Hogwarts student and future sister-in-law Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films, was spotted catching up with her former costar on the red carpet. Wright, incidentally, is at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote the debut of her new anthology series, Phone Calls. Yep: Ginny Weasley is a filmmaker now.
Somewhere, J.K. Rowling was surely getting goosebumps — and she wasn't the only one. Harry Potter fans couldn't contain their excitement at seeing the two English actresses bonding.