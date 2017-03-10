There Was A Mini Weasley Reunion Last Night & Our Muggle Hearts Can't Handle It

The Harry Potter cast is pretty much family, and as we know, family is forever. I mean, they all have their own group chat for Pete's sake — still waiting on our invite, BTW. We love hearing that the actors behind our favorite characters are close in real life, which is why our hearts are warmed by these photos of a mini Weasley reunion that took place last night in Los Angeles.
Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the eight-movie franchise, is slated to appear in a new Crackle series called Snatch about a London heist that gets out of control alongside Ed Westwick and Luke Pasqualino (Skins fans, start screaming). He attended the premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, and his former on-screen sister dropped by to show her support.
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, attended the after party and appeared in an adorable photo with her fictional big brother. We've never been happier to see these two redheads back together.
We're not surprised that the co-stars take advantage of every opportunity to stay in touch. In an interview, Emma Watson says it can sometimes feel like Pokémon whenever members of the cast are in the same place at the same time.
"It's kind of like Pokémon, I'm trying to catch them all right now," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We're all spread all over the globe, so it's like, you know, a case of trying to, like, get people into the right places. I feel very supported by my old co-stars."
It can be difficult, since they're off doing their own adventures. While Grint is hard at work on Snatch, Wright is busy with BonBonLumiere, a film production company she founded back in 2012. Despite their schedules, family always comes first, and the two partied it up in celebration of Grint's hard work.
We'll have to catch Snatch when it streams free on Crackle on March 16, and it will be made even better knowing all of Grint's Harry Potter co-stars will be watching along with us.
