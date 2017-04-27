Stevie Nicks Is Going To Be On Lana Del Rey's New Album & We're Thrilled

Lana Del Rey will get a major assist on her next album in the form of legendary singer Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, Pitchfork reports.
If we had to pick a historic analog for Lana, Nicks would be it. The two both have kind of a witchy vibe, and neither woman has a contemporary equal when it comes to singing about heartbreak and disaffected love.
(Taylor Swift is a great singer, but she doesn't have the same gravitas. Miley Cyrus easily could be, but she needed to shake off her Disney trappings by being wild before she'll be able to settle down into a later, more serious phase.)
The album, Lust for Life, seems like it's going to be kind of great. "Love," the album's first single is the most Lana that Lana's ever sounded. The teaser for Lust for Life was Old Hollywood and spooky as hell. Even the song Lana wrote coming back from Coachella wouldn't feel out of place on an album.
So add a legit living legend like Nicks to the equation...well, we don't want to get our hopes up too much, but it sounds like it could be Lana's latest greatest effort yet.
We'll let Stevie sing us out.
