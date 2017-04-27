Though Veep is not even close to leaving our lives, we my be getting its successor before we know it. That's because Mindy Kaling optioned an Obama-era White House memoir with an eye to bring it to the small screen.
That's right, we could be seeing a Kaling-esque spin on the HBO sitcom. Kaling optioned former Obama aide Alyssa Mastromonaco's memoir Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?, written after Mastromonaco spent more than a decade working for Obama as he went from Senator to President.
"You always had to be available," she told NPR. "When I became deputy chief of staff, [I] got a secure communications system that was in my bedroom, made it quite warm, because there was an actual server next to your bed and my apartment was not that big, but you could always be reached. Sometimes at 3 o'clock in the morning the red phone rings and it's the situation room and something's happened...I could never say I was off, ever."
So, that means we'll almost definitely be seeing an extremely disheveled Kaling (or other actress) run to the White House in pajamas only to find nothing wrong. Think The Mindy Project meets Veep. We can't wait.
