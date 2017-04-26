Khloé Kardashian Is Being Sued For The Strangest Reason

Apparently, Kardashian posted a photo of herself and one of her sisters on the site — but she didn't own the rights to the image, The Hollywood Reporter explains. It was a paparazzi photo taken by Manual Munoz, and it was licensed to The Daily Mail, THR explains. (The outlet doesn't specify which of her sisters was pictured in the photo with Khloe.)
The U.K.'s Xposure Photos is the company who's brought the suit against Kardashian. The image in question apparently depicted Khloe and the unnamed sister at a Miami restaurant. Xposure Photos wants "an injunction, profits arising from the act of alleged infringement, statutory damages up to $25,000 and more," THR reports.
"Plaintiff never licensed the Photograph to defendants," the complaint states, according to THR. (Yes, that's "defendants" plural — the magazine speculates that the 10 unnamed defendants are members of Khloe's social team.) "Nevertheless, defendants have used, and continue to use, the Photograph without authorization or permission from plaintiff to do so. Specifically, Kardashian copied the Photograph and distributed it on Instagram on September 14, 2016. The copy of the Photograph that Kardashian distributed on Instagram had been altered to remove the CMI [copyright management information] showing plaintiff as the copyright owner of the image."
This isn't the first time the Kardashians have been involved in a lawsuit, though. Compared to the $180 million lawsuit against the Kardashians over the Kardashian Beauty makeup line, $25,000 in damages doesn't seem so bad.
Refinery29 has reached out to a rep for Khloe Kardashian for comment on this story. We will update this post if and when we obtain a response. A rep for Xposure Photos declined to comment on this story.
