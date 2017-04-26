Even if Gretchen Wieners predicted back in 2004 that bath bombs would become the biggest ripple effect trend since army pants and flip-flops, we wouldn't have believed her. (Fetch never did happen, after all.) But it's now 2017, and lo and behold, there are little bath balls inspired by The Bachelor, ghost slime, the heart-eyed emoji, Pokémon Go, and — eye roll — unicorns. So yeah, you could say it has become increasingly clear that the limit does not exist.
It should come as no surprise then that there's a brand-new Mean Girls bath fizzy making the rounds online that's just as bright as the Wednesday-designated velour tracksuit. Aptly named "You Can't Sit With Us," this nostalgic gem of pop culture comes from U.K. indie brand Radioactive Unicorn (because of course) and is quite possible the groolest thing you'll see all day. Watch it in action for yourself, below.
The limited-edition bomb is coated in tons of silver glitter, but transforms into dreamy swirls of fuchsia pink that smell like cherry tart the moment you drop it in your tub. But beware: As the company wrote in its Instagram post, "It's INSANEEEELY glittery." (However, they assure you that it won't stain your skin or bathtub.)
No word yet on what kind of ingredients will be packed into the product, but we do know that the brand itself is vegan and cruelty-free. So if reliving the cultural obsession of the early 2000s sounds like your kind of spa day, you can pick up your very own glitter bomb starting this Saturday on the Radioactive Unicorn's website for £4.95 (which comes out to about $6.35).
