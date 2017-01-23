Anyone who still believes that Disneyland is the happiest place on earth has apparently never been to a Lush store. Or, for that matter, a Lush factory, because that’s clearly where the real magic happens. Dreamy scents get blended to perfection, vibrant colors come to life — and the Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar from this year’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day lineup is mixed, shaped, and molded from all your favorite skin-loving ingredients. If you've ever wanted to pull back the curtain and watch the entire process first-hand, Lush employees have your back. The company took viewers behind the scenes of the making of our current, mystical bath-and-body obsession, and the video is so engrossing, we can’t look away. (It also reaffirms our belief that a job at Lush is #lifegoals.)
Lest you think knowing the origin of the Unicorn Horn will destroy the sense of wonder, fear not. Watching the manufacturers prepare the individual powder pigments, mix them with essential oils, roll the resulting “dough” into the instantly recognizable shape, and top each one off with a whole lot of luster is almost as satisfying as seeing those pastel swirls transform your bath water into a bubbly dreamscape. Well, not quite — but it sure comes close.
