I don’t know where I heard that a blast of strong-hold was the only thing that could keep my overzealous eyeliner application in place for an entire school day, but whoever told me that must have wanted to kill me with fumes. The formula I used came in an orange bottle that had an orange on it and smelled strongly of 1 part orange juice, 3 parts ethanol. After I’d finished drawing on my brows with a too-dark pencil, using a heavy layer of powder foundation over a heavier layer of liquid foundation, and putting on age-inappropriate dark red lipstick (Estée Lauder Black Cherry — my 7th grade signature), I would close my eyes and spray. Generously.