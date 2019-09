When I think back on things I wish I hadn’t done when I was younger, there are a few decisions that stand out in particular. One was moving in with my high-school boyfriend after he went to college, a choice that I would recommend to absolutely no one. The second was the time I tried to speed up my at-home highlighting process with a blowdryer and my hair started to smoke and my dad had to run in and spray me with the handheld shower head to minimize the damage. The third regret is lower-stakes than the others, but it upsets me in retrospect nonetheless: For many of my formative years, I used hairspray to set my makeup.