Decoding primers is tricky business. There are formulas for our hair, faces, lashes, lips, and eyelids — plus, options that illuminate, condition, hydrate, and more. They promise to provide smoother canvases for pretty much anything you put on your face. But, do they actually help create more finished looks or are they a gimmicky extra dreamed up by marketers?
Admittedly, we had our suspicions. But, according to the professionals who create red carpet and editorial perfection, this beauty pre-game step can do everything from make eyeshadow stay put to help engineer that elusive #WokeUpLikeThis visage.
Once we learned that primers passed our experts' litmus test, we had a lot more questions: What type is best for each skin problem? Should we layer lashes with white primer or glossy black? We enlisted the pros to unlock these secrets and help pave the way for flawless DIY looks.
Read on to get the full lowdown on primers, and find out which one is right for you.