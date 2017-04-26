This Phoebe Robinson Campaign Will Make You Want To Buy A Suit

"I've worn suits occasionally — the last time I wore one was for the special 2 Dope Queens Women's March show we did in D.C.," she told Refinery29. "It was such an amazing day and to close it out with a Wildfang suit felt pretty badass." It was a suit so nice, she wore it twice — earlier that day, actually, to an event with HuffPost, "which is kind of a no-no to wear the same outfit to two different events, but it looked rad, so who cares?" What attracts Robinson to suiting over other dressy garments is that a look isn't compromised for function. "I just wear suits whenever I want to be more chill, less restricted, and have a quirkier vibe," she explained. "You're so aware of your body and which angles are best in a cocktail dress; whereas a suit is, hopefully, great from every angle."