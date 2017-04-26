This Phoebe Robinson Campaign Will Make You Want To Buy A Suit

You may know it for its suiting. You may recognize its viral "Wild Feminist" t-shirts. But one of Wildfang's greatest strengths might just be the cool crew of people behind it. In its latest campaign, the Portland-based clothing line recruited comedian, author, and one-half of 2 Dope Queens, Phoebe Robinson to show off its new range of suits — and she's got some pretty good tips for how to find the right two-piece for you.
"I've worn suits occasionally — the last time I wore one was for the special 2 Dope Queens Women's March show we did in D.C.," she told Refinery29. "It was such an amazing day and to close it out with a Wildfang suit felt pretty badass." It was a suit so nice, she wore it twice — earlier that day, actually, to an event with HuffPost, "which is kind of a no-no to wear the same outfit to two different events, but it looked rad, so who cares?" What attracts Robinson to suiting over other dressy garments is that a look isn't compromised for function. "I just wear suits whenever I want to be more chill, less restricted, and have a quirkier vibe," she explained. "You're so aware of your body and which angles are best in a cocktail dress; whereas a suit is, hopefully, great from every angle."
Wildfang's summer suiting collection, which is created in collaboration with Lucca, is anchored in a few key colorways: a palm tree print, a diamond pattern, a chambray, and an all-white style. Each one is available in a range of silhouettes — joggers, trousers, wide-leg pants, blazers, bomber jackets — meant to be mixed-and-match into the right suit for each person. Also, the brand introduced XL sizing across its garments for the first time. The bottoms retail for $98, while toppers range from $148 to $168.
If you're a suit novice, don't worry — Robinson has some great insights about buying your first one. Firstly, buddy up with someone who will keep it real: "Bring a friend who will tell you if you look trash/amazing," she said. Don't skimp on alterations, either — "suits, to really look perfect, need to be tailored," Robinson noted. When picking out a pattern, push yourself a little bit. "You want to get something that you're excited to put on," she explained. "Also, jazz it up the way you want. There's a lot to play with, so be sure to have fun." As to how you'd see Robinson wearing a suit IRL, the comedian recommends keeping it casual: "with Converse sneakers or like [the] slick dress shoes that Janelle Monae typically wears."
Read on to hear more from Robison and to see how in the lookbook, which was photographed by Charise Ash.
Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the photographer of the lookbook.