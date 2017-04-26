You may have heard that there's a Madonna biopic coming out. Blond Ambition will be based on a Blacklist-topping script from writer Elyse Hollander. That's good news for fans of Madge, but bad news for Madge herself. Madonna blasted Blond Ambition in an Instagram post.
"Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen," Madonna wrote. "Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."
Madonna's right that she (hopefully literally) has the rights to her own life story. She deserves the respect of being involved in the retelling of her literal life. You only have to look as far back as 2014, when Andre 3000 starred in a Jimi Hendrix biopic without using any Jimi Hendrix songs to see how weird a biopic is without the artist's involvement. She should have been involved to whatever extent possible.
Advertisement
The only thing is that often the authorized versions are the least interesting. Madonna's been a public figure forever. She of all people should know that there's only so much you can protect of your own life as a celebrity. She's also had years and years to tell her story in the way she'd like it to be told. Presumably, should she have requested to be involved, she would have been allowed in.
All this is messy and probably not fun for anyone involved.
Look at Madonna's Instagram below.
Advertisement