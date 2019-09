Disney Just Invented A Game-Changing Makeup Technology

Sewing together Chewbacca’s headpiece , turning Meryl Streep into Julia Child —makeover magic is what makes movies work, by encouraging willful suspension of disbelief and letting people imagine, just for 120 minutes or so, that the person they're looking at on screen isn’t the same person they saw makeup-free in an Instagram post last week. The behind-the-scenes artistry is more convincing now than ever — and it often comes with a 4 a.m. call time and hours of grueling work.