Charlie Puth released his new single, "Attention," just five days ago, and now the singer has already dropped a music video. The song is our first glimpse of what's to come in Puth's sophomore album, which will have a hard time following his debut, Nine Track Mind.
While the lyrics alone in "Attention" are pretty biting ("You just want attention, you don't want my heart/Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new"), the video solidifies their meaning. It takes place at a club, where Puth navigates the dance floor, dodging the intermittent appearances of his ex-girlfriend. This escalates into full-on warfare, with the duo throwing glass in a hotel room. They kiss, make-up, and then it starts all over. It's a pretty relatable story for anyone who has found themselves stuck in a toxic relationship.
"What are you doin' huh?" the song continues. "(You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you)."
While we didn't explicitly know the music video was coming, Puth did tease something a few days after the single's release.
"One more thing..." he tweeted on the 23rd of April.
After the video dropped last night, the singer continued to update Twitter on its progress.
"That was the fastest I've ever hit 1 million hits," he wrote. "Wow...thank you."
He later added, "3 million views in a day!!"
At the end of the music video, the creators added a fun tidbit: the voice recording Puth made when he first thought of the song.
"The audio you are currently listening to is the original idea for 'Attention,'" the caption reads. "While on tour in Tokyo, Japan, Charlie came up with the concept. So he pulled out his phone and recorded this voice note."
The note is just a short audio clip of the singer humming what would become the melody of the single, repeating the main word, "attention." We're not sure what dramatic thing happened in Tokyo that made Puth start writing this song ASAP, but we're glad the outcome is so catchy. Watch below!
