Sad news for Charlie Puth. On Sunday, the "One Call Away" singer took to Twitter to share that he has cancelled the remaining shows on his Don't Talk tour due to health reasons.
Recently, Puth made his health struggles public and shared a photo of himself recovering in a hospital bed to his Instagram a mere two weeks ago. On Saturday, he revealed during a show at the Hollywood Bowl that he was getting over the flu, but still pushed through and performed the entirety of his set. It now seems that Puth has decided to put his health first, not unlike his "We Don't Talk Anymore" duet partner, Selena Gomez, who took a break from her demanding career to seek help for anxiety and depression earlier this year.
Puth's heartfelt statement on his Twitter account revealed how hard the decision was to cancel his tour dates:
It's not easy admitting that you need a break, especially when you're living out your pop star dreams. Fortunately, many of Puth's fans tweeted out their support during his difficult time:
@charlieputh love you so much. Get well soon. See you back on tour when you can. I'll be here ❤️❤️❤️— Kim Mauger (@KimMauger) October 23, 2016
@charlieputh I love you more than anything baby don't stress about having to cancel the rest of the tour. Your health comes first always.— alexia is happy :)💕 (@puthsvapor) October 23, 2016
So sad that @charlieputh had to cancel the rest of his tour but the #1 priority is getting him well again. Feel better monkey! We all love u— Charles Otto Puth Jr (@itrevormmoran) October 23, 2016
Here's hoping that he gets better soon so he can get back to doing the thing he loves most.
