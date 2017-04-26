This Mom Gave The Most Unconventional Sex Talk Ever

SUSAN: “Well, around the 10 to 11 age range, that’s when boys start to masturbate. They start doing it way before, but at that age it’s a thing that they do with some regularity. That’s what started the conversation. I did not have an orgasm until I was 20-something, because I never truly tried to masturbate. And once I did, I thought to myself, ‘How have I been missing out on this? I should have been figuring out my body when all the boys did, when I was 10 or 11 years old.’ I thought that was crucial for her to know, that when she was ready for the idea of sex, or the questions start coming up in her brain, that should be the first step. Because before you think of doing it with anybody, it should be a solo thing… Plus, there were girls having sex that she knew at 12, 13, 14, 15, so before she got into that, I wanted her to have enough time to really see her environment and apply anything I would say to her.”