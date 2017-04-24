North & Saint West Have A Celebrity Babysitter

When you need someone to watch your children, do you really want it to be the woman who told Howard Stern that you're the "stupidest fucking person on the planet"?
We'll have to ask Kim Kardashian. In 2013 the reality star was mocked by comedian Kathy Griffin in an interview with Stern, during which she joked that Kardashian "has a look of vacancy on her face that is really unparalleled." Fast-forward to this weekend, and now Griffin's babysitting Kardashian's kids, 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint.
Kris Jenner captured the former Fashion Police host being terrorized by her grandchildren and two dogs. We can only hope the West kids are getting revenge for those mean comments about their mommy.
"When @kathygriffin is babysitting my grandchildren but suddenly realizes she is outnumbered by toddlers and dogs .... OMG!!" Jenner captioned the pic.
Here's where things get interesting. Despite her not-so-nice remarks about the selfie queen, Griffin actually lives next door to Kardashian and husband Kanye West in Bel Air. Last August she gushed about the living situation to People.
"We’re besties,” Griffin told the magazine. “I’m expecting Kim to come by with a pie. Hopefully it’s not going to be like that pie in The Help. But you know…”
"They’re actually really dreamy neighbors because the last thing they want is trouble with their neighbors,” she added. “They’re very busy with Taylor Swift and their lip kits and what have you.”
She also referenced the awkwardness of becoming neighbors with the famous couple after mocking them in her act.
“I don’t know if that’s karma for me or for them," she told People. "But we’re getting on beautifully and I have not called the homeowners on them they have not called the homeowners on me!”
Maybe having to change Saint's dirty diapers is punishment enough.
