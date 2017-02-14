North & Saint West Got Baby Luna The Cutest Valentine's Day Gift

While some of us are scrambling to figure out what to do this Valentine's Day (and if you're not, bravo to you), it looks like Kim Kardashian and her kids were prepared to celebrate — and so were her kids. In a series of snaps, Chrissy Teigen showed off some gifts from the Kardashian-Wests, but they weren't intended for her. Instead, the fam was showering little baby Luna with fresh Yeezy kicks and plenty of love.
"Luna – Happy Valentine’s Day beautiful baby girl! Lots of Love, North and Saint," the card read.
It's not surprising that Kardashian would be piling on the love. The Teigen-Kardashian friendship goes way back and includes plenty of cute moments.
We're sure that the two have traded mom advice nonstop, especially since Teigen offered to act as a surrogate for Kardashian's next kid (no, seriously). Plus, the two probably have plenty to talk about other than the kids, since they started a book club together. We're not sure if it's one of those books clubs that's more about pinot that prose, but props to them either way.
A gift from Kardashian wasn't the only thing that made this Valentine's Day a momentous one for Teigen. In a snap posted this morning, she explains that she's been trying to teach Luna to blow a kiss for months now. Today, it finally happened — and it was captured on Snapchat.
"After 3 months of trying to get her to blow kisses, she finally does it for the Valentine’s snap. Ahhhh," Teigen wrote.
