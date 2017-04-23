A Starbucks Fan Shows Us How To Get A Unicorn Frappuccino For Free

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos are all the rage right now. They're on our Instagram feeds, our Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, and our news stories. Celebrities like Katy Perry are trying them; they're inspiring hairstyles and offshoots like unicorn lemonade. A woman even announced her pregnancy with the help of the brightly-hued beverage. However, they're a limited edition drink. Before long they will be taken off the menu forever.
Of all the things that have been inspired by this mythical drink, a song was not something we were expecting. I guess we should have learned by now that there is no limit to magic, and the Unicorn Frappuccino is no exception because that's just what Paul Harlan did.
On April 20th, the day after the Unicorn Frappuccino was released, Harlan, who also happens to be a Starbucks employee, posted this video to his Facebook of him serenading a barista with an original song, a magical ode to the Unicorn Frappuccino. The caption reads, "This is how you get a Unicorn Frappuccino for free." His song begins:
"I just heard the news today, there's a unicorn in my frappé."
The barista is instantly charmed by Harlan's creative and melodious order, so he continues.
"Close my eyes, begin to say, can I get one in a Grande?"
The story has a happy ending. According to Harlan's Facebook post, he got the drink for free.
If this has you considering serenading your local Starbucks barista in the hopes of a getting a free Unicorn Frappuccino for yourself, Grande or otherwise, keep in mind that not all baristas like making them. If after you've summoned all your combined karaoke experience and sung your heart out and you are still not rewarded with the mythical drink, might I suggest ordering something else off the menu.
