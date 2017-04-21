Woman Reveals Pregnancy With A Unicorn Frappuccino

Unless you’ve been living under a rock with no access to news or social media, we trust you’re aware that Starbucks’ new drink, the Unicorn Frappuccino, is all the rage right now. The color-changing beverage has officially taken over everyone’s Instagram feeds, but one woman found a creative way to use the drink that's going to be tough to beat.
When Julie Renee, a barista at an Arizona Starbucks, took the woman’s order, she had a unique request. Instead of scrolling her name on the cup, the customer asked Renee to write: “You’re gonna be a dad.” Renee was more than happy to oblige. She even surrounded the message with hearts.
We all know that a Unicorn Frappucino doesn’t really exist unless a photo is shared on social media, so Renee posted the image to Twitter with the caption, “A customer ordered this to tell her husband that she’s pregnant.”
A customer ordered this to tell her husband that she's pregnant??❤️ #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/jzN79O7ZdO— ♡Young and in Love♡ (@crabbybutcute) April 19, 2017
“The lady just came through our drivethru at Starbucks and asked us to write on it for her!” Renee told People. “So we did and we tried to make it extra pretty for the news as well.”
The customer had just found out she was pregnant and was driving to work to share the wonderful news with her husband.
We’re already experiencing a little bit of social media fatigue when it comes to the Unicorn Frappuccino, but we’ll make an exception for this post. It’s quite literally one of the sweetest ways to share this piece of life-changing news with your partner.
