A Look At The Innovations At This Year's Coachella, In GIFs

There are a few times each year when your Instagram feed is overrun by the same image. Late January, it was all about the Women's March. Come May, there will be a proliferation of Cinco de Mayo posts. And for two weekends each April, Coachella gets its moment as the event every influencer is talking about.
It should come as no surprise then, that many brands have partnered with the festival on both large and small-scale projects. This year, HP, Coachella's official tech sponsor, had an interesting challenge: Create on-site activities that fit with the festival's vibe and are cool enough to pull a crowd away from the event's main draw: the music.
As a guest of the brand, I flew out to Indio, CA to see the tech company's Coachella installations first-hand. Ahead, an insider's look at some of the most Instagram-worthy innovations on-site.