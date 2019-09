If there isn't already a unity circle near you, the Women's March encourages you to form one. They're intended to get youth involved, but adults can participate, too, and the website recommends inviting local leaders to support the kids in their community. "We encourage kids and youth to form circles and link arms around spaces they seek to make safe and welcoming for all, such as schools, parks, playgrounds, city halls, and congressional offices, to demonstrate how young people are uniting against dangerous policies that threaten to tear communities apart," the site explains. There's even an online toolkit to help anyone start a unity circle