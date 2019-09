According to the New York Daily News , Obama’s temporary secret service security may have to be extended permanently due to a stalker. On April 10, the former First Daughter was working at her Tribeca-based internship when a man named Jair Nilton Cardoso entered the building, shouting marriage proposals. Her secret service detail immediately detained the 30-year-old. That didn’t stop him from returning days later to another building where Obama was interning; he was detained again. This isn’t the first or even second time Cardoso has harassed the teen. He’s also made attempts to get into the White House.