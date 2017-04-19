Princess Diana's death, even 20 years later, still resonates deeply within our culture. Her life is still relevant, and fascinating — like the time she wrote 24,000 thank-you notes after Prince William's birthday. Or when President Trump made his customarily leering remarks about the deceased royal. She'll even soon be the subject of an upcoming season of Feud because of her rivalry with Prince Charles. And she'll even have a statue erected in her honor.
Prince William still feels the absence of his mother, who died when he was just 15. He's been frank, as has Prince Harry, about the anger he felt after Diana's death.
In a new BBC documentary, Mind Over Marathon, a film about 10 people who suffer from mental health issues and are training to run a marathon, William says that his mother's death still affects him two decades later.
“The shock is the biggest thing I still feel, 20 years later, about my mother,” William says. “People think shock can’t last that long, but it does. It’s such an unbelievably big moment in your life and it never leaves you; you just learn to deal with it.”
Though he recently went back to Paris for the first time, William apparently has yet to visit the site of his mother's death. And who can blame him? Her story is as haunting as it is heartbreaking.
Watch the documentary trailer below.
