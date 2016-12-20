A new documentary promises to show Prince Harry like we've never seen him before, and we're already blown away. Prince Harry In Africa, which debuts on the UK's ITV network Monday night, follows the work of his charity, Sentebale, which was founded in 2006 to help children in Lesotho, Africa. The charity continues the work of his late mother and as a result, Yahoo reports, he opened up about Princess Diana in a way we've never seen before.
"I wanted to do something to make my mother proud," the Prince told ITV's Tom Bradby. "To a certain extent there was a lot of unfinished business — work that my mother never completed."
The 32-year-old also spoke on his mother's death, which occurred in 1997 when he was just 12 years old. "I never really dealt with what had happened. It was a lot of buried emotion. For a huge part of my life I didn’t really want to think about it."
But after spending his gap year in Lesotho he knew he wanted to change.
"I want to do something really constructive with my life," he remembers thinking during the time. "I want to do something that makes my mother proud. I need to make something of my life."
The charity, which does incredible work for those struggling with HIV and AIDS, just expanded last year with the opening of the Sentebale Mamohato Children's Center.
"The fact that I’ve managed to keep Sentebale going...for the last 10, 11 years has been fantastic because now everything else I’m involved with makes sense to me," Prince Harry says in the documentary. " And I’m just getting started."
