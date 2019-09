Using updated scientific facts to educate the public can work. In Colorado, the state legislature recently voted to pass Senate Bill 146 , repealing two HIV criminalization statutes and reforming others. “Most people really knew very little about this topic. Yet when presented with evidence, they quickly agreed these laws are anachronistic and are no longer based on current science and medicine,” Colorado Sen. Pat Steadman said of the success local advocates had in changing the outdated policy. Increased knowledge about reduced infectiousness of HIV has led to a number of jurisdictions revising or revisiting their criminal laws or prosecutorial policies.Colorado is just the beginning. Even with its changes, there are still 32 states across the nation with HIV-related laws. A few weeks back, one of us visited with activists in Idaho who are working so hard to get their voices heard, but it can feel like an uphill battle without support.Despite progress in understanding HIV, people living with the virus still regularly encounter stigma, stereotyping, and discrimination. On the federal level, one solution is The REPEAL HIV Discrimination Act , legislation that would help fight discrimination in civil and criminal law against people living with HIV. Rep. Barbara Lee reintroduced a new iteration of the REPEAL HIV Discrimination Act in March of last year.The aim of the proposal, H.R.1586 , is “to modernize laws, and eliminate discrimination, with respect to people living with HIV/AIDS, and for other purposes.”Our grandmother’s work as an activist and advocate is inspiring. She had such visibility and used it so brilliantly to help raise awareness and ease the suffering of those with HIV. And while we don’t all have that same kind of visibility, if we all work to speak out about intolerance and do what we can to raise awareness, we become a movement. And that movement will become a force for change.Our grandmother’s heart would break to witness the continued stigma and lack of education around this issue. We want all activists working toward this goal to know that they are not alone in this important effort.We stand with them and know that many who read this will feel the same way, but won’t know how to help. Start by asking your representatives in Congress to co-sponsor the REPEAL HIV Discrimination Act of 2015 (H.R.1586 and S. 2336). A phone call to your representative will just take a few minutes of your time Get educated and get involved . Let our voices be heard.