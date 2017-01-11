Prince William Opens Up About Feeling Angry After Mom Diana’s Death

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Princess Diana died. Two decades after her shocking death in a car crash, her son William has found a silver lining in the early tragedy he experienced: a profound sense of empathy with children grieving their loved ones. Prince William and Princess Kate visited a children's bereavement center in London this week. There, the royal couple talked with grieving families while participating in a sweet crafting activity, creating memory jars in tribute to those who died. According to E! News, William connected with one young man in particular, a 12-year-old named Shinobi who has lost his grandmother and godmother in the past couple of years. Shinobi's mom Lorna told a royal correspondent about the conversation the prince had with her child. "He told my son that, when his mum died, he was 15 at the time, and he was very angry and found it very difficult to talk about it," she said. "It was very personal, and it was very special." A special moment indeed. To hear that a member of the royal family went through a similarly difficult emotional process must provide children like Shinobi a unique comfort. And William's mother Diana, who was known for her dedication to charitable causes, would definitely be proud of how her son is doing his part to help children heal.
