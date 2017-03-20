Princess Diana Wrote 24,000 Thank You Notes After Prince William's Birth

Come April, many of Princess Diana's letters to her personal secretary will be auctioned off. The letters, sent to Jane Parsons M.B.E., contain a lot of interesting information including, Vanity Fair reports, an "intimate glimpse" into her marriage, and family life.
Specifically, they contain a fair number of details about Prince William. As her firstborn, it's no surprise that he dominated her attention.
“Recently I seem to have endless pictures of William, so it’s lovely to think I’ll be able to frame one of them for our bedroom,” she wrote in one of the letters.
She also had a hard time being separated from her son and didn't enjoy all the traveling.
"William recognised us instantly, which was a relief as sometimes children resent their parents leaving them!" she wrote after returning from a trip to Australia in 1983. "It's marvelous to be home again and hopefully we won't have to do any more traveling this year... Wishful thinking!"
But she wasn't the only one who fawned over him — apparently he was gifted 4,500 presents to celebrate his birth. This mean Princess Diana had to write 24,000 thank you notes while recovering from her pregnancy.
The princess passed away in 1997, leaving behind Prince William and his younger brother Harry. Prince William doesn't speak often about the tragedy, but when he does, it's heartbreaking.
"He told my son that, when his mum died, he was 15 at the time, and he was very angry and found it very difficult to talk about it," said the mother of a boy who Prince William spoke to while visiting a children's bereavement center in London. "It was very personal, and it was very special."
"Time makes it easier. I know how you feel — I still miss my mother every day and it's 20 years after she died," Prince William said back in 2016 while speaking to a 14-year-old who lost his mother. "The important thing is to talk about it as a family."
It's something that the family will never forget, and these letters show just how close the mother and son really were.
"It's okay to feel sad," Prince William added. "It's okay for you to miss her."
