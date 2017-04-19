We’ve all heard it a thousand times: “Hip-hop is a male dominated genre.” It’s an easy assumption to make. While there are dozens of male rappers whose music stays in rotation during any given period of time, mainstream woman rappers appear to be rationed out one or two at a time. Those with urban-Instagram-model aesthetics are often prioritized by record labels, encouraging presentation over creativity.
Despite the music industry’s attempts to keep such strict parameters on them, women rappers have left their mark on the genre. Some of these rappers have helped me navigate consent, confidence, sexuality, and pride. Women who spit bars bring forth a diverse range of emotions, experiences, and personalities through their music and personas. They make up a league of their own in terms of versatility.
To fully capture this diversity, I thought it would be cool to match some of them with the astrological traits I think they most embody. Check out my list to see which female rapper matches your zodiac sign.