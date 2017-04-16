Ready to bring some order to your court? Taurus season begins this Wednesday, as the sun settles into the astrological bullpen until May 20. After four weeks of fiery, frenetic Aries ruling the skies, we'll all be relieved to feel the earthy stability Taurus provides. Get life back into a grounded groove. Simplify, systematize, and work from a budget. This is a time for decadence, but also discernment. Enjoying sensual delights like amazing food and wine, luxury splurges, and legendary loving should be more of a "quality" than a "quantity" thing.
Keep a healthy balance of work and play. Like bees buzzing from flower to flower, there are ideas to pollinate and plans that could use some productivity. But sitting at our desks all day is not the only way to hit those benchmarks. On Friday, motivator Mars moves into social Gemini until June 4, reminding us of the importance of a robust contact database. Strategic socializing can lead to cooperative ventures. Gemini is the sign of the Twins, after all, so embrace the power of partnership if you're struggling to get ahead as a solo act.