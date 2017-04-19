Update, 12:35 p.m. EST: Kim Kardashian has since deleted the tweet in question. She has not given a reason for taking down the message.
Kim Kardashian has the flu, but she's making the internet sick with her tweets. Early this morning, Kardashian tweeted that her sickness has actually come in handy for the 2017 Met Ball, which is two weeks away. "The flu can be an amazing diet," she wrote. "So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown."
While Kardashian was laughing out loud, others didn't find her message so funny. The internet was quick to point out that Kardashian has impressionable fans who take her word as gospel and joking that the getting sick is a way to lose weight isn't such a great message. "Maybe don't glamorize sickness for weight loss," one person tweeted.
The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2017
"Is she seriously advocating young girls to get the flu?" another asked.
"Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick," someone else tweeted.
"I'd watch what I say," another person wrote. "People will start saying the flu is the next amazing way to lose weight lol." Turns out, they were right and replied to their own message with a screenshot of a headline reading, "Kim Kardashian calls the flu an 'amazing diet.'"
Twitter wasn't without its #jokes with one user writing, "Great news, you'll love AIDS!" to point out the tone deafness of this particular tweet. Another person only needed one gif of Kourtney Kardashian to say what so many were thinking: "Kim, there's people that are dying!" Other were just shaking their heads at Kardashian's message with gifs like, "Oh no baby, what are you doing?"
As The Cut pointed out, there were those who couldn't help but compare Kardashian's tweet to Emily Blunt's famous The Devil Wears Prada line, "I'm just one stomach flu away from my goal weight." Definitely not a compliment.
Besides as anyone who's seen that movie knows Blunt's Emily Charlton didn't get to go to Paris because her sickness convinced Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) she wasn't ready. Being that Miranda is a stand-in for Anna Wintour, Kardashian may want to start taking those B-12 shots now so she regains her strength before the Met Ball. We wouldn't want her to forget anyone's name in front of Anna.
All jokes aside, Kardashian should have thought twice before tweeting this one out. The flu shouldn't be seen as a diet plan and we shouldn't be congratulating people on losing weight because they're sick. That's why the only reaction we have to news that Kardashian isn't feeling well is get well soon.
@KimKardashian maybe don't glamorize sickness for weight loss— Tatiana Nassar (@TatianaNassar) April 19, 2017
@KimKardashian Bonus is all the coughing also gives you abs!— Gabrielle ? (@Gxbriellemxry) April 19, 2017
@KimKardashian yes those people who died of flu just looked fab in their coffins! #onpoint— The Angry Goddess (@Bishop64) April 19, 2017
@KimKardashian :( Kim your body has always been perfect just as it is— wolfy134 (@jenorca) April 19, 2017
