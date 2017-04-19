Meet The Latest Beyonce-Vetted Actress To Score An Ivy Park Campaign

As an Asian actress, what are your thoughts on the opportunities available to women of color today?

“The industry has definitely come a long way, and I think that now is a really exciting time to be part of this ongoing transformation. I’m so glad there’s much more awareness about the issue of diversity in the entertainment industry. But I still think we have a lot further to go. I can’t wait for the day when it’s just a normal thing to have an Asian actor or actress headlining a film. [For minorities] to be out there and celebrated in same way as white actor or actress is: I think it will happen, and I’m looking forward to it.”