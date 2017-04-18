Now that spring, and Coachella, are finally here it’s safe to say that festival season is underway. My Instagram feed has already been serving a higher amount of bare midriffs from friends who celebrated during the first weekend. If you weren’t among the masses of people who dropped a couple thousand dollars to see
not Beyoncé Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Gucci Mane in the Indio desert, you might be experiencing a bit of FOMO.
Or maybe you aren’t. There are a lot of reasons to not want to attend Coachella. The general consensus seems to be that the space is reserved for the rich and the white. And I have my own specific list of reasons why I probably would hate every minute of the event that has become America’s premiere music festival.
But just because Coachella can draw out the big crowds and celebrity appearances, doesn’t mean it’s the only show in town. Lucky for all of us who are curving — or have been curved by — the “HFIC,” there are other options. If you’re interested in a music festival that is more diverse in style, musical genre, crowd, and cost options, you might want to check out some of these events. I’ve been to a couple, and they’re pretty lit.