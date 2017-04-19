Netflix cannot stop producing nostalgia at a fever clip. The streaming service is slowly but surely moving towards a kind of Old Hollywood studio model, in which a handful of the same or similar people produce nearly everything that appears on the service. But the nostalgia factor isn't limited to behind-the-scenes happenings: Of course Netflix's shows and movies are going retro, too. That means streaming '90s movies, adapting classic books like Anne of Green Gables, and of course Stranger Things. Let's not even mention Fuller House, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, and the upcoming Magic School Bus adaptation. Okay, fine, we'll mention them.
The latest nostalgia offering is a reboot of the Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? game and '90s TV game show — this time starring Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez. Just an animated reboot of the classic children's series would be enough, but Netflix has added even more top-line talent, in the form of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, Variety reports.
"Netflix has ordered 20 22-minute episodes," the magazine writes. "In addition to Rodriguez, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will provide the voice of Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend. Duane Capizzi will co-executive produce and serve as showrunner. CJ Kettler will executive produce with Caroline Fraser serving as the executive in charge of production for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Visual design will be done by Kevin Dart and Chromosphere, with DHX media serving as the animation studio."
Wolfhard could hardly contain his excitement. He posted the following to Instagram, confirming the casting news.
We can only hope this means Rockapella will be back, too.
