Studio Move Is Netflix's Latest Salvo In Content Wars

“When you think about productions chasing tax credits all over the world, it puts the onus on the cast and crew who have to travel. You move to Los Angeles, or you grew up in L.A., because you wanted to be in show business — and then you have to move to New Orleans six or eight months a year,” Sarandos said. “I hope you save enough money to put a $100 million production at risk by having a lot of miserable people around.”