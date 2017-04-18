Justin Timberlake Accidentally Trolled A Tennessee Voting Booth & Won

Justin Timberlake is making waves in Tennessee court rooms yet again. But this time, he's at the peak of the wave, instead of the crest. And in the midst of it, Timberlake and his former boo, Britney Spears, have something new in common: each have altered the law this month. (Spears in Tel Aviv over a concert date, and Timberlake in Tennessee over a selfie.)
The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer was recently in hot water following a selfie seen 'round the world taken last October, while voting early in the election. Timberlake posted a photograph to Instagram supporting candidate Hillary Clinton. He captioned the innocent snap from inside the photo booth, "I just flew from L.A. to Memphis to #rockthevote. Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU!"
And boy, did the state of Tennessee hear him!
You see, at the time, the state did not allow voters to take photos inside of voting booths. The law read that anyone voting was forbidden "from using the device for telephone conversations, recording, or taking photographs or videos while inside the polling place," as US Weekly reports. While the crime is only a misdemeanor, the potential penalties were still quite steep (30 days in jail and a $50 fine). But las Thursday, the state Senate altered the law. A new bill states that facilities will "allow photographing or video-taping a filled-out ballot, except if it's intended to commit voter intimidation, voter fraud, or sell a vote." So, if you're not doing anything illegal in the voting booth, then your selfie obsession is safe.
After this successful policy change, maybe Timberlake should try his hand as a politician.
