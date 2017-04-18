When I Grow Up I Want To Be Rowan Blanchard

And then there's this reprehensible anecdote which appears near the bottom of the long profile. It's skeevy and uncomfortable, but Blanchard's calm and centered response is just Most Blanchard Reaction Ever. Nylon writes: "A potbellied man approaching Social Security age walks by in the opposite direction. He loudly whispers a lewd comment to Blanchard. What happens next will be painfully familiar to every single woman alive. Blanchard continues talking, perhaps thinking I didn’t hear, or that, in any case, we shouldn’t let him win by derailing the conversation. She stops. 'See, that makes me feel sick right now,' she says. She turns around, her fists balled up, strangling a scream — the perfect insult — as the distance between us and him increases. 'Like, what the fuck is that? Why does somebody feel the need to do that?' she says, and slowly resumes walking. 'Please write about this.'"